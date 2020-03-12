60 Seconds with Trey & Jae Richards

We recently caught up with Trey and Jae Richards, the comedic duo behind 4YE Media, in their hometown of Toronto. If you have yet to see their YouTube skits, we highly recommend grabbing a bowl of popcorn and getting yourself up to speed. We’re happy to report that the brothers are just as funny and sarcastic IRL as they are in the aforementioned skits. When they greeted us on set at The Annex hotel, they were all smiles, and it wasn’t long before they had us laughing—they even asked us if Coveteur was French (we’re not), but we still enjoyed watching them learn how to intro themselves in the language. To be honest, it took a few more tries to nail it than you would think, but it was the highlight of our day.

The brothers have been making their YouTube videos since 2011, when they were still in high school, and have grown immensely popular since, turning their natural humor and personalities into careers. To get a taste of what their banter is like, hit play on the above and learn who grew their beard first, their favorite Toronto slang, and the strangest thing that’s been in their DMs. Below, how they got to where they are today.